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Quang Nguyen’s Masterclass in Lying
AZ Rep & Judiciary Chairman Caught in Multiple Lies on Video
7 hrs ago
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The Yavapai Record
27
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5
Thank you, Yavapai County!
A message from Shawn Dell Wildman on the Campaign Trail
Jun 27
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The Yavapai Record
1
2:22
Reform Massacre - 13 Family Court Bills Dead
Wildman Enters The Fight: Shawn Dell Wildman joins The Unknown Podcast to discuss Arizona’s zero-for-thirteen family court reform collapse.
Jun 26
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The Yavapai Record
2
2
My Message to Voters
Final Excerpt from Clean Elections Debate Q & A for LD1 Republican Primary - Question #12
Jun 26
3
3
1:47
Resilience Begins With Us
Recent Remarks to an enthusiastic audience by Shawn Dell Wildman
Jun 25
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The Yavapai Record
1
1
Who is Better for Arizona?
Excerpt from Clean Elections Debate Q & A for LD1 Republican Primary - Question #11
Jun 25
2
1
1:38
What Road Needs Fixing?
Excerpt from Clean Elections Debate Q & A for LD1 Republican Primary - Question #10
Jun 24
1
2:01
Should Trump Serve a Third Term?
Excerpt from Clean Elections Debate Q & A for LD1 Republican Primary - Question #9
Jun 23
1:02
Should Lawmakers Get a Raise?
Excerpt from Clean Elections Debate Q & A for LD1 Republican Primary - Question #8
Jun 22
1
1
4:04
They Created an Unconstitutional Mess. Finchem Fixed It. Now They're Claiming the Credit.
Who Really Saved the Prescott Rodeo? ("Facts or Fudging?" series · Article 5)
Jun 22
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The Yavapai Record
3
2
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The Pattern
Article 7 - "Facts or Fudging" series - The Capstone
Jun 22
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The Yavapai Record
3
1
The Lie. He Named Two Colleagues. They Said It Never Happened.
His Own Text Proves He'd Already Made Up His Mind. ("Facts or Fudging?" series Article 6)
Jun 22
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