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Quang Nguyen’s Masterclass in Lying
AZ Rep & Judiciary Chairman Caught in Multiple Lies on Video
  The Yavapai Record
Thank you, Yavapai County!
A message from Shawn Dell Wildman on the Campaign Trail
  The Yavapai Record
2:22
Reform Massacre - 13 Family Court Bills Dead
Wildman Enters The Fight: Shawn Dell Wildman joins The Unknown Podcast to discuss Arizona’s zero-for-thirteen family court reform collapse.
  The Yavapai Record
My Message to Voters
Final Excerpt from Clean Elections Debate Q & A for LD1 Republican Primary - Question #12
1:47
Resilience Begins With Us
Recent Remarks to an enthusiastic audience by Shawn Dell Wildman
  The Yavapai Record
Who is Better for Arizona?
Excerpt from Clean Elections Debate Q & A for LD1 Republican Primary - Question #11
1:38
What Road Needs Fixing?
Excerpt from Clean Elections Debate Q & A for LD1 Republican Primary - Question #10
2:01
Should Trump Serve a Third Term?
Excerpt from Clean Elections Debate Q & A for LD1 Republican Primary - Question #9
1:02
Should Lawmakers Get a Raise?
Excerpt from Clean Elections Debate Q & A for LD1 Republican Primary - Question #8
4:04
They Created an Unconstitutional Mess. Finchem Fixed It. Now They're Claiming the Credit.
Who Really Saved the Prescott Rodeo? ("Facts or Fudging?" series · Article 5)
  The Yavapai Record
The Pattern
Article 7 - "Facts or Fudging" series - The Capstone
  The Yavapai Record
The Lie. He Named Two Colleagues. They Said It Never Happened.
His Own Text Proves He'd Already Made Up His Mind. ("Facts or Fudging?" series Article 6)
  The Yavapai Record
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