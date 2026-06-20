by Shawn Dell Wildman

A Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Brought Documented Abuse Findings to Court. Arizona Family Court Ignored Them.

Twelve citizens deciding your child custody case instead of one judge.

The Founders thought that was a good idea.

Arizona family court still doesn’t.

That is the question at the heart of Senate Bill 1658.

SB1658 would have expanded the right to a jury trial in major child custody disputes, required domestic violence and abuse evidence to receive priority consideration, and created a legal presumption against joint custody when a parent is proven to have made false abuse allegations.

Supporters argued the bill would have added something family court often lacks: accountability.

The testimony presented before Sen. Finchem’s committee could not be ignored.

One of the witnesses was ’S____’, a retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant who served her country for 21 years.

She testified that military investigations substantiated child abuse in her case. Those findings were later upheld through formal legal review in Kansas in March 2025.

Yet according to her testimony, Arizona family court ignored those findings.

Her former husband was granted final decision-making authority over their children despite living in another state.

She told lawmakers that every interaction with the court system carried the same warning.

“Every single time I talk to the courts or their appointees, I am threatened,” she testified.

Supporters of SB1658 argued that custody decisions involving abuse allegations should not rest solely in the hands of a single judge when substantial evidence exists.

They argued that twelve citizens reviewing the evidence would create a level of transparency and accountability that does not currently exist.

The bill also sought to address another recurring complaint raised during testimony: false allegations used as litigation tactics.

Under SB1658, a parent proven to have made false abuse accusations would face a presumption against joint custody.

The principle was simple: truth should matter in both directions.

Supporters believed legitimate abuse evidence should receive greater weight, while knowingly false accusations should carry meaningful consequences.

But SB1658 never received a hearing.

On March 18, 2026, the day before the family court reform bills were scheduled to be heard, a text message was reportedly sent stating:

“All his bills are dead.”

The following day, March 19, 2026, SB1658 was held without a hearing and died without a vote.

For supporters, the issue was larger than one bill.

It was about whether Arizona families deserve more than one judge’s opinion when life-changing decisions about children are being made.

Advocates argue that major custody decisions should be subject to greater public accountability, greater scrutiny of abuse evidence, and stronger safeguards against false allegations.

SB1658 never received the opportunity to be debated.

📋 Read the full text of SB1658:

https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/57leg/2R/bills/SB1658S.htm

#FamilyCourtReform #WildmanLD1 #YavapaiCountyFirst #SB1658 #JuryRights #AZHouse2026

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