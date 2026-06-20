Should Mail-in Voting End?

This interview was conducted on June 11, 2026.

TRANSCRIPT

Nicole Ludden:

“Republicans have called for ending mail-in voting in moving to single day hand counted paper ballots. Yes. But most Arizona most Republican voters in Arizona vote by mail. So, would you end would you vote to end mail in voting? And what do you say to the Republican voters who depend on it?”

Shawn Dell Wildman:

“Well, if we look at our constitution, right, the US Constitution, voting is one day. And I’ll be absolutely transparent. I have never mailed a ballot in. I believe that that it’s a fail safe for people who for whatever reason it’s an emergency situation. Of course, we have our military and people that just, it’s really the only option. Uh I remember and still enjoy the pride and joy of standing in line and chatting with other patriotic Americans that are there for the day to vote. Now I do understand about 80% of Arizonans prefer the mail-in. We have a lot of retired people in my community. People travel and it’s a convenient option. However, I think we have to make a decision as a state. Is it more important to us to have a convenience or is it more important to us to have the integrity of the election preserved? So, the longer the vote sits somewhere, the longer the chances are something could maybe not be quite what we thought would should be. So, I would I would be interested in in helping people to understand the value of moving back to that one day.

I like President Trump’s idea of making it a holiday, so you have the day off work. I come from a long, long line of veterans. We go. My family served in the military all the way back to the first continental line in the American Revolution and great, great prices were paid not just by my family but many, many families. Right. This is something they fought for and died for and were maimed for and suffered for uh to be able to have our voice to determine who has say over us. And if we’re not willing to protect that, I have to question what our real values are. I’m not judging. I understand life is busy. Things happen.

You’ve got people in hospitals and people there are things that go on. But if we could begin to migrate back towards that day where we have one day, we meet our neighbors down at the polls and we maybe still talking about what we’re what we’re going to vote for and how we would like to see things different. It’s a great place to foster communication with those close to us. We might not ever have met those people. Maybe we just made a new best friend, right? So, I’d like to see that happen.

The integrity of our election deserves the full effort that we can bring to it so that we can all be confirmed that our vote went the way we meant it to go and we get the representation we have chosen.”

Nicole Ludden:

“Gotcha. So, it sounds like you would support banning ‘no excuse’ early voting?”

Shawn Dell Wildman:

“Well, I don’t know that I want to say ‘banning’, because the voters did put this, as it was a referendum, and this is something the voters wanted and it could once again become a referendum to turn it back. And it may be something that people want to do a little bit at a time. Now, as a representative, I totally support what they want to do. It was a referendum. They voted. They got what they wanted. I’m just saying from a practical place, should we just take a look at how well that’s actually working? And is that early voting in the very best interest of election integrity? It’s a question we need to ask and answer each of us for ourselves and then and collectively too.”

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This video is used with permission from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. © Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. All rights reserved.