Describe a Time When You Changed Your Political Mind

This interview was conducted on June 11, 2026.

TRANSCRIPT

Nicole Ludden:

“Could you describe a time in the last two years when you changed your mind on something political and what changed it?”

Shawn Dell Wildman:

“So, we’ve been through things, right? As Americans, we’ve been through things and the political landscape has seemed to be moving under our feet faster than what we could keep up with. So, it became more important than ever to find our moorings and to just stick with what we know is right. And so, I’m I’ve always believed that the Constitution is our guiding star. It has value from the beginning. It’s still valuable today.

And I’m even more convinced now than ever before that we need our constitution. And so, I don’t know that that’s changed for me as much as I have just become even more determined that that needs to be front and center when we are electing someone.”

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This video is used with permission from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. © Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. All rights reserved.