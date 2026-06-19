What's Making Life So Expensive?

This interview was conducted on June 11, 2026.

TRANSCRIPT

Nicole Ludden:

“But first up, what do you see as the biggest affordability affordability issue facing families in your district?

And what would you actually push for at the legislature to make life cheaper?”

Shawn Dell Wildman:

“Life has never been cheap and it’s certainly not cheaper and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be cheaper. I could give you for instance one of one of my my sons who lives in the county makes very good money. Single, no children, he works very hard and he’s frustrated along with others his age it it took till he was in his mid 30s to get into a home. And that was having no bills, no debt, no responsibilities financially other than he could just sock money away.

And on the other side of that, my youngest son actually had to leave Arizona because the pay and the housing were unaffordable to him. He’s doing great in Texas where he found a job in the same industry, making probably five times what he was making here. A house that costs less than half of houses that he didn’t even want to live in. And so, we really do need to address affordability for young people.

The other thing that is a concern for me is people who own their homes. They’ve worked hard. They’ve done the right things. They own their homes, but they’re at risk of losing their homes because of escalating property taxes. And then their income as fixed income and maybe they’ve done investments, but it’s still fixed, whatever it is. And we can be outpriced.

You know, the homeless population, there are seniors living in cars and the family doesn’t know. So, we are in a real pickle here, but I believe there are solutions. One of the things that I talked about with someone recently was, do you remember if you were to go through, say, an old town where they have the old main street and you would have the shops and stores and then above them you had living quarters.

So, what if we borrow a page from that and we take the existing buildings we have and then see about putting housing on top of that? Maybe it would be starter homes, maybe it would be apartment type things. I don’t have all of the details worked out, but it seems like we have real estate above rooftops that we’re not looking at.

Those are places where permits have already been pulled, the dirt works been done, the infrastructure’s been put in, water and electric. Things have already been put in place and of course they would need to have new permits and things done accordingly. But what if we what if we look at doing something like that to keep our young people here close to home if they would like to stay home and maybe seniors who can’t afford, you know, to stay in their home because property taxes are pushing them out.

Let’s look for some affordability options.”

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This video is used with permission from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. © Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. All rights reserved.