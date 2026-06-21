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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Quang Nguyen owes Arizona parents an answer. You do not kill thirteen reform bills in silence and then expect families to forget.

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/reform-massacre-in-arizona-video

Equal parenting, due process, alienation protections, court accountability, and judicial transparency deserved hearings. Instead, Nguyen gave grieving parents, erased fathers, protective mothers, and children a locked door. Is he protecting the family-court machine? Is he afraid of Katie Hobbs? Is he politically aligned with the same interests that profit from endless custody warfare? Wildman should make him answer every day. Family court reform is not a side issue. It is the front line for children, parents, and justice.

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