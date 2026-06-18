by Shawn Dell Wildman

In Arizona, a court-appointed psychologist can ruin your family — and you cannot sue them. No matter what they do.

What SB1329 would have done: Court-appointed professionals who act unethically, make false findings, or harm families through misconduct could be held legally accountable. The near-total immunity currently shielding court-appointed psychologists, evaluators, and interventionists would have had limits.

Right now, in Arizona, court-appointed professionals operate with sweeping immunity. They can dismiss medical evidence, ignore documented abuse, make recommendations that serve their own financial interests — and families have almost no legal recourse.

SB1329 did not expose good-faith professionals to frivolous lawsuits. It created accountability where none currently exists: if you are appointed by the state to make decisions about children, you answer for what you do. That is not a radical idea. It is the same standard we hold every other licensed professional to in every other field.

A Testimony

C___ is a nurse practitioner with over 20 years of medical experience. After leaving a violently abusive marriage, she testified before Sen. Finchem's committee that the court-appointed forensic psychologist dismissed her documented domestic violence records, and recommended her children be reunified with their father.

The psychologist drained $60,000 from her account — including charges billed on Christmas and New Year's Day. She sold her house. She sold her car. She and her children survived on food boxes for three months. She did everything right. He faced no consequences.

SB1329 would have changed that. One accountability standard. The same one every other licensed professional already meets.

On March 19, 2026, Chairman Nguyen killed SB1329.

“It is my job to be the freaking Chairman to kill that bill.” — Nguyen, Luthman podcast, live on air.

Rep. Quang Nguyen blocked SB1329. No hearing on SB1329. No vote on SB1329. No explanation for why he killed SB1329 on March 19, 2026, when the room was full of hearers expecting SB1329 to be heard and passed.

Shawn Dell Wildman believes that power without accountability is leaves Arizona families vulnerable.

📋 Read the full text of SB1329: https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/57leg/2R/bills/SB1329P.htm

Share She did everything right. She had the documentation, the training, the evidence. And the person who harmed her family faced zero accountability.

Vote — July 21.

Vote in person at your polling place — that’s the most secure way to make your voice count. If you’re using an early ballot, don’t mail it because chain of custody is lost. Drop it at your Yavapai County drop box to ensure your vote gets counted. Either way — make sure you vote.

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#FamilyCourtReform #WildmanLD1 #YavapaiCountyFirst #SB1329 #Accountability #AZHouse2026

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