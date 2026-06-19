by Shawn Dell Wildman

One Parent Lost $400,000. Another Lost $1 Million. How Much Should It Cost to Love Your Children?

Arizona family court has no limit on attorney fees.

No ceiling. No cap. No point where the financial bleeding must stop.

A case can last a year. It can last a decade. As long as the case continues, the billing continues.

The result is a system where the parent with the deepest pockets often gains a powerful advantage—not because they are the better parent, not because the evidence is stronger, but because they can afford to keep fighting after the other parent runs out of money.

That is what Senate Bill 1657 was written to address.

SB1657 would have capped attorney fees in family court at 15% of disposable income or $8,000, whichever was lower. It would not have eliminated attorney fees. It would have established a boundary—a point where financial warfare must stop.

The testimony supporting the bill was difficult to ignore.

One parent testified that family court litigation cost more than $1 million over nine years, another one over $2 million and SEVERAL $500,000.

Another witness, E_____, testified before Sen. Finchem’s committee. She is a former Navy pilot, a Naval Academy graduate, and an electrical engineer who spent 13 years serving our country.

She told lawmakers she has not seen her children since February 7, 2024.

Not because she was found unfit.

Not because she harmed them.

Not because she refused to comply with court orders.

She testified that she followed every requirement placed before her. She completed therapy, participated in evaluations, submitted more than 1,000 pages of documentation, and complied with court directives.

She also testified that she spent approximately $400,000 trying to remain involved in her children’s lives.

Meanwhile, she told lawmakers, the litigation continued.

“Please fix it,” she asked the committee. “Please fix it.”

SB1657 was designed to address a question many Arizona families now ask:

Should the right to parent your child depend on how much money remains in your bank account?

Supporters argued the answer should be no.

The bill would have created a legal ceiling on attorney fees and reduced the ability of prolonged litigation to become a weapon of financial exhaustion.

Chairman Quang Nguyen held SB1657 on March 19, 2026, the day it was scheduled to be heard. No hearing was conducted. It never received a hearing, none of the committee members had an opportunity to amend. No testimony was taken. No vote occurred.

As a result, the bill died.

For the families who testified, the issue was never about politics.

It was about whether Arizona’s family court system should allow unlimited legal expenses to determine who gets to keep fighting for their children.

Supporters of SB1657 argued that parenting rights should not belong only to those who can afford them.

The bill never received the chance to be debated.

📋 Read the full text of SB1657:

https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/57leg/2R/bills/SB1657S.htm

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