About The Yavapai Record

What the public record says. What your representative did. What you deserve to know.

The Yavapai Record is an independent Substack publication written by Shawn Dell Wildman, a longtime Yavapai County resident, small business owner, and candidate for Arizona State House of Representatives, Legislative District 1.

Launched in 2026, The Yavapai Record focuses on local accountability, documented facts, public records, and community-first journalism. It cuts through the noise to deliver transparent, straightforward coverage of issues that matter most to Yavapai County residents — from local governance and elections to protecting freedoms, family values, and community priorities.

Who Is Shawn Dell Wildman?

Shawn Dell Wildman has called Yavapai County home since 1994 — over 30 years. She and her husband raised three sons here, homeschooled them, and built and operated a small business (Coffee Gram, a local print publication and advertising service) for more than 20 years.

She is a retired small business owner who strongly believes in traditional American values: freedom, honor, family, parental rights, justice, election integrity, and the sacredness of life. Shawn proudly supports veterans, military members, first responders, and limited government. She ran as a Clean Elections candidate to serve with integrity and prioritizes putting Yavapai County First.

Her campaign tagline: Defend Life. Defend Freedom. Yavapai County First.

Mission of The Yavapai Record

Provide documented, local insights into what elected officials are doing.

Highlight public records and transparency.

Defend core principles that built strong communities.

Keep Yavapai County residents informed without Phoenix-centric or national media spin.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to the area, this publication aims to be a trusted source for what you need to know about local matters.

Connect with Shawn Dell Wildman & The Yavapai Record

Social Media & Links (from wildmaninthehouse.com and related profiles):

Contact / Stay Updated: Visit the campaign site or Substack for subscription options, donation information (including Clean Elections support), volunteer opportunities, and direct contact.

Standard About Page Details You Might Seek

Location : Yavapai County, Arizona (primarily serving LD1 communities like Prescott Valley, Mayer, and surrounding areas).

Focus Areas : Local government accountability, parental rights, election integrity, limited government, pro-life values, support for veterans/first responders, family court reform, and community issues.

Values: Freedom • Honor • Family • Integrity • Yavapai County First.

Thank you for supporting independent, local voices in Yavapai County. Subscribe on Substack for updates, share with neighbors, and join the conversation.

Paid for by Wildman For State House District 1 Committee (where applicable for campaign-related content).