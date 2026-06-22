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Jan Baron's avatar
Jan Baron
6d

Quang has never understood the American Constitution. That’s why many of his Bills get kicked back. Selina just goes along with Quang; big mistake.

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Browning1911 Man's avatar
Browning1911 Man
2d

Quang and Bliss wanted to please the rodeo's "good ol boys" - who unfortunately think they still run Prescott. What ticks me off is that they knowingly tried to keep the city OUT of the loop, when the rodeo grounds BELONG TO THE CITY OF PRESCOTT, and not the private group that leases it. Both rodeo management and Quang/Bliss must have had a serious disrespect of Prescott city government to attempt a stunt like that.

Mayor Goode first learned of the application for state tax dollars AFTER the legal ruckus started! It's generally accepted that the rodeo boys disliked Goode. After all, it was Goode who defeated ex-Mayor Mengarelli in a humiliating defeat. That ex-Mayor has been a business development manager at the rodeo - even before his mayoral term ended, a scandal that contributed to his defeat. How can a mayor represent both sides when the city has to negotiate contracts with the private rodeo group?

Shady dealings, indeed.

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