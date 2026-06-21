Why Choose Shawn Dell?

TRANSCRIPT

Nicole Ludden:

“And that being said, you are challenging two pretty well-established lawmakers right now who are currently seatmates, obviously running on a ticket together. Why do you think that voters should select you to fill one of those spots?”

Shawn Dell Wildman:

“Well, I operate differently. I operate differently. So, one of the things if you would be, maybe kind of behind your question, maybe asking the question of how am I different? Why should people look at me?

Because I might be doing things a little differently. One of the things I’m doing differently and have been doing differently and will continue to do differently is to support our current sitting Senator. Both of the incumbents have had opportunities to work with him and have consistently turned him down because for whatever reason. And I know that that’s a frustration when you have three people that only three people there that are representing our entire county and wouldn’t it be lovely if all three of them could somehow find a way to work together?

And I’ve been working with Senator Fincham on things in the background for probably about three years and we see eye to eye, and we are firmly in this, in the same place on many, many things. So that’s one way I’m different.”

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