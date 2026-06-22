Should Lawmakers Get a Raise?

This interview was conducted on June 11, 2026.

TRANSCRIPT

Nicole Ludden:

“Okay. So, let’s talk about STR 1020, legislative pay raises. The bill would automatically increase lawmakers salaries annually rather than having to ask voters for pay raises. How would you vote on this bill?”

Shawn Dell Wildman:

That would be a big fat no for me. So, I just know that the way I want to put it is when, in fact, I have some young friends that just recently went through this. They go before, supervisors in their jobs and they have an annual review. That annual review determines whether they keep the job, whether they get a raise, maybe they get put in a different position. It’s an annual review. It’s a check and balance.

If legislators vote themselves a raise, that no matter what, every year cost of living you’re going to get this raise, into perpetuity becomes part of our constitution. I don’t see how that keeps us on par with the people we’re serving.

So, I would rather see if the people would like to raise the salary. So, for instance the legislature gets $24,000 a year. That’s the base pay. But the year, it’s considered a part-time job. The year is supposed to end at the end of April. It’s really a session. It’s not a year. However, as you mentioned before, we have people at the capital even yet, and we’re in mid June. It’s way past time.

And so, after the the 100 days, 120 days, the the the pay drops off and people are basically going to work for no money and they’re on their own dime. So, they sign up for it. You know what I’m saying? We sign up for it. So, I don’t see that as being a problem. But, if the public decided, you know what, we just need to pay more because we’re asking more. Things are harder. It’s taking longer to get things done. We have a hostile situation down there where we can’t get things accomplished and the people want to put a referendum to say, “Let’s raise that salary.” That’s us checking in with our supervisors, right?

See what they think. And if they want to, if they want to grant a pay raise, or fire people, or move people into another position, that is their prerogative. So, I say no.”

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This video is used with permission from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. © Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. All rights reserved.