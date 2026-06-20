by Shawn Dell Wildman

Shawn Dell Wildman creekside

Qualifications of a Representative

I want to address something important that comes up in every race:

What makes someone qualified to serve as a Representative?

In Arizona, serving in the House is designed for citizen legislators. There’s no requirement to be a career politician—what matters is the ability to understand issues, make sound decisions, and represent your community effectively. And I believe qualification comes from real life.

From decades of small business ownership... I have worked directly with clients across Yavapai County... managing operations, budgets, and solving real problems. From long-term community involvement... volunteer leadership... and building trust. From raising and educating a family—understanding firsthand the challenges families face.

When you put all of that together, it creates something important: An understanding of how decisions made in Phoenix affect everyday people right here at home.

And many voters recognize that combination—practical experience, community connection, and real responsibility—which is exactly what public service is supposed to look like.

It’s about serving others

Because qualification isn’t just about titles—

it’s about experience, judgment, and the ability to serve people well.

Like many of you, I didn’t come to Yavapai County for politics. I came for freedom... for beauty...and for a better way of life.

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#WildmanLD1 #YavapaiCountyFirst #CitizenLegislator #NotAPolitician #AZHouse2026 #DefendFreedom

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Paid for by Wildman For State House District 1 Committee

Defend Life — Defend Freedom — Yavapai County First