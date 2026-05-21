Over the past several weeks, I’ve heard from so many of you — parents, grandparents, neighbors, people who have been through the family court system and people who haven’t but know someone who has.

Meet Kathy Sherlock, the mother of Kayden Mancuso, for whom Kayden’s Law was drafted.

Kathy Sherlock testifying at the Arizona State Joint Legislative Hearing on Family Court Reform on 2025-08-27.

In a nutshell, Kayden’s Law was created to better protect children in custody cases. It requires courts to put safety first. Judges must consider any history of abuse, domestic violence, or controlling behavior—even if it happened in the past or wasn’t directly against the child. The law also adds more criminal factors to review, requires supervised visits for abusive parents (unless they can prove it’s safe to change that), and improves training for judges and risk assessments. https://www.alleghenycourts.us/family/departments/child-custody/kaydens-law/

Kayden’s mother testified at the Arizona State Joint Legislative Hearing on Family Court Reform on August 27, 2025 with the goal that laws, like Kayden’s Law, would be passed in Arizona to benefit our families. Her testimony and Kayden’s Law provided guidance that some of the 13 bills drew principles from as they were constructed.

Though victims, will not be fully named, I will be posting extracts from testimonies like Kathy’s in the days to come to illustrate how, if passed in the House, the 13 bills would have impacted victims like her and her precious 7-year-old daughter, who was murdered by her father after a family court ordered unsupervised visits, because the court ignored documented threat assessments that the father was suicidal.

You’ve asked what the bills actually said.

You’ve asked what they would have done.

You’ve asked why it matters for this race.

Starting this week, I’m going to answer that — one bill at a time. Over the next 13 posts, I’ll break down each of the 13 family court reform bills that came before the Arizona Legislature after more than 40 hours of testimony from families across our state.

I’ll tell you what each bill was designed to do, who it was meant to protect, and what it means that every one of them was “killed” in a single day — without a hearing, without a vote, without an explanation.

This is not a partisan issue. These bills were about children. They were about parents. They were about whether Arizona’s family court system serves the families who come before it — or the professionals who profit from it.

I’ve put together a one-page summary you can download, copy, print, and hand to your neighbors. All 13 bills. Plain language. One page. Copy it. Share it. Put it on your refrigerator.

Infographic about the 13 Arizona Family Court Reform Bills that had already passed the AZ Senate but were killed by AZ Judiciary Committee Chairman, Quang Nguyen. Content: How a bill gets killed, what each bill would have done toward court reform, how each of the 13 bills would have affected victims of family court. Distributed initially to the public by Shawn Dell Wildman on May 2, 2026 at a Mark Finchem Town Hall meeting.

A printer-friendly .pdf version is also available for download on my website here: 📄 https://wildmaninthehouse.com/why-did-he-kill-all-13-court-reform-bills/

Subscribe for free and share this page so you don’t miss a post. Then share this with one person — a parent, a neighbor, anyone who deserves to know what happened and what’s on the ballot July 21st. That’s how this message travels.

#FamilyCourtReform #WildmanLD1 #YavapaiCountyFirst #13Bills #AZHouse2026 #ParentsRights #ChildrensRightsMatter