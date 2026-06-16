Why are you running?

Introduction of Shawn Dell Wildman

This interview was conducted on June 11, 2026.

TRANSCRIPT:

Nicole Ludden:

“Tell us why you’re running. “

Shawn Dell Wildman:

“Thank you, Nicole. Thank you to Clean Elections for the opportunity to run as a Clean Elections candidate. I’m thankful I’m one of those people that would not have been able to run. With Clean Elections Commission didn’t make the opportunity available so I’m thankful.

So, I’m asking people as I’m going around if you would rather believe a beautiful lie or know an ugly truth, if you would rather be managed or represented. I’m running for LD 1 because I believe that we, here, would rather have ugly truths because with ugly truths we can turn things around and make sense of what we have to work with.

So rather than having things covered and putting us in further danger, I am taking the position of a watchman who is on the on the look to be vigilantly observing and faithfully reporting, sounding a clear alarm in danger, courageously speaking truth and serving my community rather than managing it.”

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This video is used with permission from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. © Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. All rights reserved.