Who is Better for Arizona?

This interview was conducted on June 11, 2026.

TRANSCRIPT

Nicole Ludden:

All righty. And last one for you. Who do you think is better for Arizona, Kari Lake or Karen Taylor Robson?

Shawn Dell Wildman:

Ah gosh, that’s tough. So, you know, I if I… All right. Are you gonna put me into a box to pick one or the other?

Because that’s kind of like water under the bridge. I’d like to look forward and so I’m leaning at this time towards Andy Biggs. I think he’s got some amazing experience that he can bring. And I love that he has a heart to come back and basically rest the office from the person who sits there on the ninth floor. Maybe not quite a governor in my opinion. Maybe more of someone who got appointed to the job.

So, I would like to see someone who would take the take the bull by the horns. And here’s why I’m interested in Andy Biggs from day one because he has publicly said, “Day one there’s no big celebration. Everybody’s going to get their pens and we’re going to go back to those bills that were rejected by Veto Katie and we’re going to get those taken care of.”

So, I would like to move forward.

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This video is used with permission from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. © Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. All rights reserved.