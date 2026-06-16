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What’s something you’ve built, started, or led?

Clean Elections Debate Q & A for LD1 Republican Primary
The Yavapai Record's avatar
The Yavapai Record
Jun 16, 2026
This interview was conducted on June 11, 2026.

TRANSCRIPT

Nicole Ludden

“First up, outside of raising your family, what’s something you’ve built, started, or led that you’re proud of? And what did it teach you?”

Shawn Dell Wildman

“There are two things off the top. Outside of my family of course. My husband and I bought a publishing business. We built it to do 2 publications that ran concurrently in Yavapai County. We covered most of Yavapai County. We worked together, stayed married and had a good time doing it.

The other thing is I was an AWANA leader, eventually became an AWANA director. That’s a ministry reaching out to children ages 3 through even post high school where we had a leadership in training opportunity. So, I helped with that. I worked with that ministry across the state of Arizona, and took children — well, they were high schoolers — took them for a competition on a national and international scene. And it was just an absolute joy and a real blessing to be able to pour into the lives of young people.

And with our paper, we got to inform the community of things going on and things that are important. I’d like to put quotes from founding fathers in there and I’d like to put things that would help families and people who would like to think. “Let’s just think for a minute before we go off into one direction or another.” So, I’d like to encourage people to do their best and be their best and to serve others.”

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This video is used with permission from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission.
© Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. All rights reserved.
Paid for by Wildman For State House District 1 Committee
WildmanInTheHouse.com
Defend Life — Defend Freedom — Yavapai County First

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