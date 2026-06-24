What Road Needs Fixing?

This interview was conducted on June 11, 2026.

TRANSCRIPT

Nicole Ludden:

Can you name a road, bridge, or intersection in your district that’s been broken for too long, needs fixing?

Shawn Dell Wildman:

Okay. So, I told you before where I live, and I don’t want to say that here if you don’t mind. Not that it’s a super-secret thing, but there I’m on a two-lane highway that is extremely deadly. And our supervisor in my district has worked very hard, and there are some improvements, but it is very, very deadly and has been. There is also, we, and those of us that live here, we have meetings and we would we would like to see something done. The roads are incredibly expensive.

But if I had if I had a perfect wish, as much as that would be amazing, right, to see that. There is Highway 97 out in Baghdad. They need to be able to get the material from the mine to market.

They are a huge economic driver for Arizona and they just need a stretch of road that will accommodate the big trucks. They actually have increased production because — you’ve seen the cost the price of copper lately, right? They have been asking, “Can we please have this stretch of highway to connect and make that road to accommodate our big heavy equipment?”

They’ve actually put some money into the project themselves. They’ve kind of done what they can themselves, but it’s a highway and they’re increasing the load exponentially right now on that road and it’s just not right for them to have to deal with that. I’d like to see them have the road they need.

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This video is used with permission from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. © Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. All rights reserved.