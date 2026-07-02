By Shawn Dell Wildman

This is my dad. He was always in close proximity to an American flag.

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.

It’s good to be here with you. Thank you for the opportunity.

I come to ask you a couple of questions:

Would you rather believe in a beautiful lie or know an ugly truth?

Would you rather be managed or represented?

I’m Shawn Dell Wildman, running for State House District 1, right here in Yavapai County, and I believe we have been handed fistfuls of beautiful lies covering ugly truths that have put us in harm’s way.

God calls the watchmen to faithfully report what we vigilantly see, to sound a clear alarm in danger, to courageously speak truth, protecting our community.

We do not manage the people we serve.

We represent them.

To illustrate I’d like to tell you about the hat that my Veteran Dad wore with so much pride. It said, “These Colors Don’t Run.”

He used this hat to teach me about servant leadership by applying the test of goals.

The servant’s goal is to strive to guard and accomplish the mission he has been given using principles that help him accomplish the goal as well as personal integrity.

The goal gets taken care of. His done his job. He stayed true to his mission.

This is courage in action and I’m here to tell you that that’s the offer that I’m making you as a servant leader.

The Manager — the manager’s goals look a little differently.

They are marked by compromise, and they are marked by selfish ambitions and agendas that move him away from the mission that is stated.

This person is asking questions like, what’s in it for me? And can I get away with it? This is cowardice in action, and I’ve had a belly full. What about you?

I’m running for LD1 to strengthen what remains, to restore what has been taken, and because you are worth it.

I’m the only Wildman on the ballot.

I’m also the only person on the ballot for this race that has actually held a Federal Firearms Dealer’s License. We helped people get into home protection. That was our forte.

So, I would be honored to earn your vote, and if you would like to see documented truth for yourself, please visit wildmaninthehouse.com because, “These Colors Don’t Run.”

Thank you.

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Paid for by Wildman For State House District 1 Committee

Defend Life — Defend Freedom — Yavapai County First