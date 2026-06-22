For the last several weeks, the Facts or Fudging series has examined Rep. Quang Nguyen's record one story at a time. A fentanyl bill. A rodeo appropriation. A constitutional protection. A bill he wrote himself. Thirteen family court reform bills. A claim he made on a live podcast.

Taken one at a time, each could be explained away. Politics is messy. Negotiations happen. Not every bill survives.

When these records are read together, they stop looking like a series of isolated decisions and start looking like a method, a pattern. The same moves appear again and again, in different rooms, with different bills, in front of different people. Each time the method points in the same direction: a polished public story, and a different story buried in the record underneath it.

This is the pattern.

In 2024, Nguyen sponsored HB2245 — the Ashley Dunn Act — named for a Prescott woman who died from fentanyl poisoning. The name was real. The grief was real. But the law attached her name to Arizona's existing 200-gram enhanced-sentencing threshold without lowering it. The headline carried a victim's name. The substance carried the status quo.

The pattern starts with a name, a cause, or a victim — something no one can argue with. The argument is not about the cause. It is about what actually happened underneath the cause.

On March 18, 2026, Nguyen sent a five-word text message. That was twelve days before he offered the public any reason at all. The thirteen family court reform bills — built over more than forty hours of testimony from parents, grandparents, judges, and advocates across Yavapai County and the entire state of Arizona — were already dead. No hearing. No vote. No explanation. The decision was made privately and communicated privately. The justifications came later, only after people across Arizona reacted with significant grief.

The same quiet timing shows up with HB2861 — the bill Nguyen wrote himself, with Julie Erfle, the widow of a Phoenix police officer killed in the line of duty. The bill would have let victims request the destruction of firearms used to murder their loved ones. It had Republicans, Democrats, prosecutors, police groups, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, and even the Arizona Citizens Defense League supporting it. Days before its scheduled hearing — in the final week bills could be heard — Nguyen replaced the entire bill with unrelated language on postnuptial agreements. No public debate. The bill simply changed into something else and died.

This is the move that turns an ordinary political decision into something worse.

On the family court bills, Nguyen called in, uninvited, to the Luthman/Volpe podcast on March 30, 2026, and named two Republican colleagues — Reps. Lisa Fink and Rachel Keshel — claiming they had asked him to kill Senator Finchem's bills. Senator Finchem was live on the show as the guest. He called Rep. Fink at that moment. Her answer, as Finchem reported it on air: she had wanted amendments on a couple of bills, but she never told Nguyen to kill them. The two colleagues Nguyen named as the reason for killing the 13 bills were the same people who had helped write the reform legislation. And his own text from twelve days earlier proved the decision was already made by Quang before anyone allegedly asked him anything.

On HB2861, the blame shifted to the bill itself. Nguyen's public explanation was that the bill "simply didn't have the support to pass." That claim is contradicted by the overwhelming documented bipartisan support from every stakeholder group involved. Erfle offered a different explanation.

When the implemented decision is the problem, the solution to the problem is that someone — or something else — is responsible.

In 2023, Reps. Nguyen and Bliss directed $15.3 million in public tax-payer funds to a private rodeo nonprofit. In 2025, a court ruled the appropriation unconstitutional under Arizona's Gift Clause — on two separate counts, (with the Goldwater Institute, the state's leading conservative legal watchdog) participating. The money sat in legal limbo. Senator Finchem then engineered the legislative fix that routed the funding out of legal limbo, making it available legally through the City of Prescott. Then Quang accepted the credit for solving the problem that he helped create, without ever volunteering what the problem had been.

On February 26, 2026, Nguyen and Bliss voted for HB2873 — legislation that would have removed referendum protections for We the People — the Arizona Constitution — the people’s own check for their government. Two days later, February 28, 2026, our representatives stood in front of Chino Valley constituents — some of whom were actively exercising those very referendum rights — and spoke to the people on several topics but did not mention the vote they had just cast only forty-eight hours earlier to remove our rights to referendum. When the public asked who could help them protect their ballot referendum rights, our representatives, who had just voted to weaken those rights, even still, said nothing about having voted to remove those rights from the Arizona Constitution.

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The Facts or Fudging meter is not opinion. It measures the distance between what was said publicly and what the record shows.

The Fentanyl Bill — 60% Fudging. A real bill, a real victim's name, but the public heard only the negotiated 100-gram number. They were not told Yavapai County's own law enforcement testified the average local case was 30 grams, or that a competing 9-gram Senate bill quietly vanished from the story.

The Rodeo Money — 75% Fudging. Co-equal credit claimed for cleaning up an unconstitutional mess the official record says someone else fixed.

The Lie — 95% Fudging. An explanation that appears to have been constructed in real time on a live broadcast, naming two colleagues, and contradicted within minutes by one of them and by his own personal text message.

This series has not claimed Nguyen did nothing. He sponsored fentanyl legislation. He brought money to the district. He chairs a powerful committee, and chairmen have the authority to decide what gets heard. Those things are true.

The question is not whether he holds power. It is how he uses it, and whether he is honest about it. A representative seeks transparency. A manager avoids it. A representative tells you the whole record, including the parts that don't flatter him. A manager tells you the parts that do and counts on you not reading the rest.

The families who testified for forty hours went home empty-handed, many in tears. The widow who spent months working on a bill with Rep. Nguyen, watched that turn into something else entirely, it was now unrecognizable to her, she went home empty-handed. Where was the work she had been ironing out with him? The taxpayers went home empty-handed when we paid the legal bill for a planned giveaway of our money that we didn’t approve. And every time, We the People were handed a cleaner, simpler version of events than what the documented truth proves.

Would you rather believe a beautiful lie, or know an ugly truth? Would you rather be managed or represented? This is the choice you have with mail-in ballots June 24, 2026, and in-person voting at the polls July 21, 2026.

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