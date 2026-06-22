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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
just now

This is why Arizona family-court reformers are furious. You do not bury thirteen bills without explanation unless someone benefits from the burial. These reforms threatened runaway attorney fees, unaccountable court-appointed experts, rubber-stamped temporary custody orders, and the family-court machine that turns children into leverage and parents into revenue streams. Nguyen can disagree with bills. He can amend bills. He can hold hearings and vote no. But killing everything, then blaming colleagues who deny it, is political cowardice. Families deserve answers. Voters deserve the truth. And LD1 deserves to know who Quang Nguyen was really protecting.

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Pamela R's avatar
Pamela R
3h

When Quang lies he becomes very defensive and angry. Narcissists always “tell on themselves”.

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