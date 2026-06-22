Rep. Quang Nguyen told a live podcast audience that Reps. Lisa Fink and Rachel Keshel had personally asked him to kill Senator Finchem’s family court reform bills. The Senator called them in real time, while on the show. The denial was immediate.

On the evening of March 30, 2026, Rep. Quang Nguyen called in unannounced to a live podcast hosted by Richard Luthman and Michael Volpe while Arizona State Senator Mark Finchem was being interviewed. What followed was a remarkable series of claims — claims that fell apart in real time, on the air, within minutes.

Nguyen, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, had spent weeks under fire for blocking all thirteen of Senator Finchem's family court reform bills — legislation crafted over more than forty hours of public hearings by parents, judges, lawyers, and advocates from across Yavapai County and the entire state of Arizona. Not one bill received a hearing. Not one received a vote. Not one received an explanation.

When pressed on the broadcast about why, Nguyen offered a specific and striking justification: his Republican colleagues had told him to kill the bills! Their names, he said, were Reps. Lisa Fink and Rachel Keshel — the very same representatives who had worked alongside Finchem on the reform package.

Senator Finchem, who was still on the line, paused the interview immediately. He called Rep. Fink while Nguyen was still speaking with the hosts. She answered. Her response, as Finchem reported it on air, was direct: she had asked for amendments on a couple of bills, but she never told Nguyen to kill them.

Representative Rachel Keshel later answered Senator Finchem and reported to him that she “did not tell Quang to kill the bills.”

Finchem closed the broadcast by naming Fink and Keshel specifically as champions of the reform effort — people who "put their heart and soul into this work" and helped craft the very bills Nguyen claimed they had asked him to bury.

But the most damaging evidence was not verbal. It was a text message.

On March 18, 2026 — twelve days before the podcast, and one day before Nguyen's since-deleted Facebook post calling the bills "stupid" — Nguyen sent a text message in a group chain. The message was five words: "All his bills are dead."

The decision was not made because victim advocates called. It was not made because Fink or Keshel asked him. It was made, communicated privately, and then surrounded with retroactive justification after the public backlash began.

The question for LD1 voters is not whether Nguyen has the right to use his committee chairmanship as he sees fit. He does. The question is whether he is willing to be honest about why he does what he does — or whether he will name colleagues as cover for decisions he has already made.

Rep. Fink wanted amendments. She did not ask for a burial. Rep. Keshel helped write these bills. Thirteen of them. Over months of hearings. After forty hours of testimony from families who drove to Phoenix from Prescott, from Chino Valley, from Cottonwood, hoping that this time, someone in power would listen.

There is one more question worth asking about who actually benefited from killing these bills. Of the thirteen, only one touched domestic violence issues in any meaningful way. The other twelve addressed runaway attorney fees, court-appointed professionals with no accountability, temporary custody orders with no evidentiary standards, and a family court system that — in the words of Senator Finchem — had become "a business model." The people who profit from that business model are lawyers and court-appointed “experts” whose income depends on the system staying exactly as broken as it is. They were the ones who lobbied against reform. They were the ones Nguyen listened to. Families deserve answers not just a slogan.

This pattern did not begin nor end with family court. In February 2026, Nguyen killed his own bipartisan bill — HB2861 — which would have allowed victims to request the destruction of firearms used to murder their family members. The bill had support from Republicans, Democrats, prosecutors, police groups, and gun-rights advocates. Days before its scheduled hearing, Nguyen replaced the entire bill with unrelated language on postnuptial agreements. Julie Erfle, the police officer's widow who spent months working with Nguyen on the bill, said publicly: "What I heard is that he became nervous about a Primary." Same chairman. Same silence. Same result.

They went home empty-handed, and many in tears. Now their chairman is attributing his decision to kill the bills to Reps. Keshel and Fink, the very people who fought hardest to help the families who were harmed by our broken court system.

Senator Finchem put it simply on that broadcast: "He has something to explain."

He still does.

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