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Cmama
May 31

The ACME Award is hilarious!!! Beep beep! Visions of the Roadrunner giving a Wiley a trophy just before the boulder smashes Wiley Coyote from overhead! Hahahaha! What a clever picture! Our politicians give that worthless award out all over the place to placate the masses hyping up a bunch of half-baked compromises that never truly solve the problems, while patting themselves on the back, of course. 1000 pills could kill a lot of people!

It also Sounds like there may have been another back room deal made and Quash-it Quang was the beneficiary. ‘Here Mr. Quang, this is the bill we want, (AG Mayes) it will allow us to look like we care and you get to take credit even though I crafted it, now the public will think you’re the great “across the aisle” Representative! We’ll give you the ACME AWARD in a highly publicized news event for doing nothing, just like when you killed the 13 Family Court bills — just “Do NOTHING” and they die. Not hard. But for this one you get some credit and get to look like the “BIG BAD, hard on crime” legislator and hike up your Barney Fife gun on your hip, bragging about how you “criminalize fentanyl dealers”.’

To advance themselves, Power-hungry Politicians could give a shrug about sacrificing a few of the mid level dealers, knowing how truly ineffective their law will be and that criminals will figure out a work-around eventually.

I wonder if that’s why TPUSA gave Quang an F minus score for all the things Quang brags about doing— going after fentanyl dealers, enhancing law enforcement with resources and money, going after human traffickers and gun traffickers????—- As he reported in a meeting with constituents a few months back. Why WOULD they do that? Do they see through the ACME award to the ineffectiveness of his work?

Quash-it Quang is Barney Fife incarnate but without the humor.

What’s next, Wildman? Thanks for revealing the truth. Thats brave of you!! You are getting to be on par with the Prescott Pulse! Bravo!!

Keep telling it straight up! We are eager listeners. Love the “Fudge” analogy btw!

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