by Shawn Dell Wildman

Rep. Quang Nguyen named a bill after a Prescott woman killed by fentanyl. He later celebrated a second fentanyl bill as a major victory. But when the full legislative record is examined, voters discover there was much more to the story than the press releases ever revealed.

What gets left out of a conversation can matter just as much as what gets said, sometimes more.

For two years, Rep. Quang Nguyen has presented himself as one of Arizona’s leading anti-fentanyl lawmakers.

The public story is simple.

The Ashley Dunn Act was passed.

Fentanyl sentencing thresholds are lower.

Drug traffickers face tougher sentencing.

Those things are true, but is this the whole story?

When we follow the legislative record from beginning to end, a different picture begins to emerge—one that raises serious questions about whether the public is receiving the full truth or a carefully managed version of it.

A Bill Named for a Prescott Victim

In 2024, Nguyen sponsored HB2245, known as the Ashley Dunn Act.

Ashley Dunn was a Prescott woman who tragically died from fentanyl poisoning.

HB2245 attached her name to Arizona’s existing enhanced sentencing statute for fentanyl trafficking.

The problem?

The enhanced sentencing threshold remained at 200 grams.

At roughly ten pills per gram, that meant approximately 2,000 pills before enhanced penalties applied.

Two years later, lawmakers returned to the issue.

Nguyen introduced HB2132, lowering the threshold from 200 grams to 100 grams.

That change was real.

That change was more strict.

Truth: 100 grams is lower than 200 grams.

But the question is not whether the law got tougher, rather did the final law reflect what Arizona law enforcement was requesting to make the difference needed for public safety?

What Yavapai County Law Enforcement Told Lawmakers

During committee testimony in January 2026, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Newnum gave lawmakers a number that should have changed the entire conversation.

He testified that the average fentanyl sales case in Yavapai County involves approximately 30 grams.

Not 100 grams.

30 grams.

His testimony was direct:

“I would love an amendment that lowers it to 30 grams, but I’ll take 100 grams today.”

That quote is important because it is often cited as support for HB2132.

But what did Newnum actually say?

Did he say 100 grams was ideal?

Did he say 100 grams matched Yavapai County case realities?

No, he said he would take 100 grams today.

Did he express approval?

Did he express acceptance of a compromise?

Because while Nguyen was publicly promoting a 100-gram threshold, Yavapai County law enforcement was telling lawmakers that the average local case involved about 30 grams.

Is this simply management or true representation of our law enforcement?

The Bill Most Voters Never Heard About

As I dug deeper into the legislative record, I found something missing from nearly every public discussion of HB2132.

Turns out, there were actually two fentanyl bills moving through the Legislature at the same time.

SB1061 which proposed a threshold of just 9 grams, and HB2132 which lowered the threshold from 200 grams to 100 grams.

Most of the public only heard about HB2132, not about SB1061.

Senate Republicans were simultaneously advancing SB1061.

Unlike many bills that die early, SB1061 was very much alive.

It passed the Arizona Senate.

It crossed to the House.

It received a House Judiciary hearing.

It passed committee.

It cleared Rules.

It advanced through caucus review.

Then something unusual happened.

The public trail largely ends.

SB1061 never became law.

This bill never reached the Governor’s desk.

This bill simply disappeared from the legislative story while HB2132 continued moving forward.

I am not claiming to know who made that decision.

The public record does not identify a single legislator who personally stopped SB1061.

But the legislative record does reveal something voters were never told.

Arizona lawmakers had three very different numbers in front of them.

9 grams — the threshold proposed in SB1061.

30 grams — the amount Yavapai County law enforcement testified was typical in local dealer cases.

100 grams — the threshold contained in HB2132.

Arizona lawmakers had a 9-gram proposal, a 30-gram law enforcement request, and a 100-gram negotiated bill.

The negotiated bill became law.

The other numbers largely disappeared from the public story.

That fact alone deserves scrutiny.

Where Did the 100-Gram Number Come From?

Another important fact left out of Nguyen’s press releases:

The 100-gram threshold did not emerge from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office testimony.

It emerged from negotiations.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes publicly stated that her office proposed the legislation and worked alongside legislators to pass it.

That means the final bill was not a Republican anti-fentanyl proposal.

It was a negotiated product that received support from:

Attorney General Kris Mayes,

Republican legislators,

Democratic legislators,

and Governor Katie Hobbs.

Again, that does not make the bill worthless.

It simply means the public story was incomplete.

The public has only been repeatedly told about the final negotiated number.

We were rarely told about the other competing numbers, 9-grams and 20-grams.

Click in the blank space to go to the X.com link

The Gap Nobody Wants to Discuss

Think about the three numbers again.

• 9-grams.

• 30-grams.

• 100-grams.

These numbers represent three very different approaches to enforcement.

The 9-gram proposal would have captured significantly more dealer cases.

The 30-gram proposal Yavapai County law enforcement requested.

The 100-gram proposal became law.

Politicians celebrated this bill being passed.

The public deserves to know what alternatives were available before this bill was passed.

The public deserves to know what law enforcement had requested.

The public deserves to know what compromises were on the table.

Instead, Arizona was shown only the final product.

Were we simply being managed or were we being represented?

Three Numbers Tell the Story

100-grams — The negotiated bill that became law.

30-grams — Yavapai County law enforcement testimony.

9-grams — The Senate proposal.

Only the 100-grams number appeared in most of the headlines, and that may be worth a closer look.

The Repeated Pattern

Standing alone, this might be dismissed as ordinary negotiations in politics.

But this article is part of a larger series because we are seeing that the same pattern keeps repeating:

• A proposal of fentanyl legislation in which important context vanished from the public discussion.

• A decision to kill family court legislation, then when public outcry was heated, that decision was blamed on others.

• A referendum bill, HB2873, if passed, would have removed the referendum protections for Arizonans from our Arizona Constitution. The vote to remove those protections was February 26, 2026, just two days prior to a public meeting, with constituents in Chino Valley who were actively exercising their ballot referendum rights to get an issue on the ballot that was important to them. Our current representatives spoke that day, February 28, 2026 to their Chino Valley constituents, yet they failed to mention that just two days prior, they voted to remove our Arizona Constitutional referendum protections from Arizonans, even after being asked by the public that day who they could approach to help them with their concern.

– Each incident involves different facts, but each raises the same questions.

Are we receiving the complete record or only the portions that support a preferred narrative?

IAre we being simply managed or are we being represented?

These are the questions every person in Legislative District 1 should be asking.

Not whether Quang Nguyen ever supported fentanyl legislation.

He did.

Not whether HB2132 was stricter than the old law.

It was.

The question is whether the public is faithfully receiving the full story and being represented, or are we simply being managed?

Management avoids transparency.

Representation seeks transparency.

Is the will of the people the highest priority?

Is the trust of the people held in highest regard?

When important facts repeatedly disappear from the public narrative, the public must decide for themselves whether they are being represented—or simply being managed, and vote accordingly.

WHY THIS RECEIVES A “FUDGING” VERDICT

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