The Yavapai Record's Substack

The Yavapai Record's Substack

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The Arizona Today Show interviews Shawn Dell Wildman

Hosted by Dr. Lyle Rapacki
The Yavapai Record's avatar
The Yavapai Record
Jul 19, 2026

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