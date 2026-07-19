The Arizona Today Show interviews Shawn Dell Wildman

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.213The Arizona Today Show interviews Shawn Dell WildmanHosted by Dr. Lyle RapackiThe Yavapai RecordJul 19, 2026213ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Yavapai Record's SubstackSubscribeAuthorsThe Yavapai RecordRecent PostsPublic Safety Begins with the Second AmendmentJul 18 • The Yavapai RecordNobody's Coming to Rescue UsJul 11 • The Yavapai Record"These Colors Don't Run"Jul 2 • The Yavapai RecordThank you, Yavapai County!Jun 27 • The Yavapai RecordMy Message to VotersJun 26Who is Better for Arizona?Jun 25What Road Needs Fixing?Jun 24