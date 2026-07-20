Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.Thank you, Yavapai County!from Shawn Dell WildmanThe Yavapai RecordJul 20, 2026ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Yavapai Record's SubstackSubscribeAuthorsThe Yavapai RecordRecent PostsThe Arizona Today Show interviews Shawn Dell WildmanJul 19 • The Yavapai RecordPublic Safety Begins with the Second AmendmentJul 18 • The Yavapai RecordNobody's Coming to Rescue UsJul 11 • The Yavapai Record"These Colors Don't Run"Jul 2 • The Yavapai RecordThank you, Yavapai County!Jun 27 • The Yavapai RecordMy Message to VotersJun 26Who is Better for Arizona?Jun 25