Should Trump Serve a Third Term?

This interview was conducted on June 11, 2026.

TRANSCRIPT

Nicole Ludden:

First up, should Donald Trump be allowed to serve a third term as president?

Shawn Dell Wildman:

Oh, that’s very interesting.

So there, boy, there’s that’s just a big old can of worms, isn’t it?

So our constitution has that that we can serve too. However, in time of war, right, we don’t change presidents. That that would create a weakness for us in time of war. So I I think it’s going to depend on what the constitution says at the time that that position, you know, that the opportunity comes up. So, I would go with the Constitution.

Nicole Ludden:

So, a maybe?

Shawn Dell Wildman:

It’s a maybe, but it would it would be dependent on what’s going on.

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This video is used with permission from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. © Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. All rights reserved.