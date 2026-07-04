by Shawn Dell Wildman

Senator Judy Burges earned my respect and then my deep gratitude. She stayed the course through years of hard work and remaining true to her principles, Yavapai County and Arizona which has been her home since 1960. She accomplished Yavapai College and years of honest work for Yavapai County government before she set foot in the Capitol.

She went to the Legislature and spent the better part of fourteen years doing great work for Yavapai County and Arizona, both in the House and the Senate. She chaired Appropriations, Government, and Joint Legislative Audit committees where she faithfully guarded our taxpayer dollars.

Along with guarding the budget, Senator Burges fought for keeping families safe and free. She worked to reform our ambulance services, so response times are faster when seconds count out here in rural Arizona. She authored the Health Care Freedom Act to make sure parents — not the government — decide what therapies they want their children to have. She worked diligently for Parents Authority.

Senator Burges has moral clarity. Though surrounded by people who bent, she didn’t. She told the truth even when it cost her something. She stood her ground on life, liberty, and the family when standing strong was unpopular with her colleagues.

Notables of her service: Americans for Prosperity called her a “Champion of the Taxpayer.” The Goldwater Institute named her a “Friend of Liberty” more than one time. The Pachyderm Coalition gave her the Spirit of ‘76. Her rating of 93% lifetime conservative record was earned.

During her time of service, Senator Judy Burges inculcated “American Law for American Courts” in the Arizona Revised Statutes to protect our state from Sharia law which so many other cities and states are suffering from now.

She made us proud. She made us free. We owe her a great debt of gratitude for her Servant Leadership.

When Senator Burges says she’s with me, I am humbled and honored because she trusts me to defend life, defend freedom, and put Yavapai County first.

Thank you, Senator Burges!

— Shawn Dell Wildman

“The link below will give you a glimpse of a senate hearing chaired by Senator Burges, with Senator Sylvia Allen testifying and a County Supervisor in his cowboy hat testifying. Truly Arizona was awakening to the seduction taking place. How about presently, today? Are our elected officials, regardless of political party, are they protecting the sovereignty of our nation? How about state elected officials doing the same in respect to the 10 th Amendment of our U.S. Constitution? Elections are coming…please think seriously about your vote and not be taken in by glitz and smiles.” Lyle J. Rapacki, Ph.D.

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· Defend Life · Defend Freedom · Yavapai County First