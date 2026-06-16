by Shawn Dell Wildman

The person deciding your child’s future may have no verified training. Arizona law doesn't require it. What SB1656 would have done – Established minimum training standards and qualifications for all professionals working in Arizona family court. Required that sessions with court-appointed experts be recorded. Removed qualified immunity from court professionals who cause demonstrable harm through misconduct.

We require minimum training for teachers, doctors, nurses, social workers, and childcare providers — virtually everyone who works with children in a professional capacity. The family court system is the exception. Evaluators and interventionists who make recommendations shaping children's lives can hold ambiguous credentials with no required verification. Their sessions happen behind closed doors with no recordings. And they operate with near-total immunity.

SB1656 would have changed all three at once: minimum standards, required recordings, and real accountability for misconduct. Not a revolution — a baseline that every other profession serving children already meets.

Chairman Nguyen held SB1656 without a hearing, in effect killing it on March 19, 2026.

"All of these bills were held by Chairman Nguyen without explanation, nothing but silence." –Sen. Finchem

Shawn Dell Wildman believes anyone making decisions about Arizona's children must be qualified and accountable. She will fight protect children.

📋 Read the full text of SB1656: https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/57leg/2R/bills/SB1656S.htm

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#FamilyCourtReform #WildmanLD1 #YavapaiCountyFirst #SB1656 #Accountability #AZHouse2026

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