by Shawn Dell Wildman

A simple civic idea. Let Arizonans choose between jury duty and serving as election workers. SB1655 didn’t make it to a vote either.

What this bill would have done – Arizonans summoned for jury duty would have been able to fulfill that civic duty by serving as election workers instead of jury duty. This would have given citizens a practical alternative while supporting both the courts and the election process.

This bill is different from the others in one important way: it was blocked earlier in the legislative process and never reached the House Judiciary Committee. I want to be transparent about that distinction; however, it belongs in this conversation because it is part of the same pattern. Thirteen bills. One legislative session. A Capitol culture where ideas get stopped before they can be debated, alternatives go unconsidered, and the people’s business may not get a vote.

SB1655 was practical, nonpartisan, and straightforward. It asked nothing controversial. It gave Arizonans more flexibility in how they serve their community. SB1655 didn’t make it through.

Shawn Dell Wildman will vote on behalf of We the People.

📋 Read the full text of SB1655: https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/57leg/2R/bills/SB1655S.htm

Share this with anyone who believes their representative should show up and vote — on the record, every time. That’s not a high bar. It should be the floor.

Share

Subscribe for free and share this page so you don’t miss a post. Then share this with one person — a parent, a neighbor, anyone who deserves to know what happened and what’s on the ballot July 21st. That’s how this message travels.

#WildmanLD1 #YavapaiCountyFirst #SB1655 #CivicDuty #AZHouse2026 #AccountableRepresentation

Thanks for reading The Yavapai Record’s Substack!

Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Paid for by Wildman For State House District 1 Committee · WildmanInTheHouse.com ·

Defend Life. Defend Freedom. Yavapai County First.