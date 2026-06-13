By Shawn Dell Wildman

One parent earns $47,000 a year. The court orders $40,000 in attorney fees against him. Not because he lost a criminal case. Not because he committed fraud. Because he was fighting for time with his children.

K___ testified before Senator Finchem's committee that he now represents himself because he can no longer afford an attorney. He told lawmakers he has not seen his daughter in nearly two years. His story was one of many that inspired SB1653. The bill would have required courts to use actual income rather than imputed income when calculating support obligations, created safeguards against unfair fee awards, and placed limits on using legal costs as a weapon in custody disputes.

Supporters argued that family court should determine outcomes based on facts and children's best interests—not on which parent can afford to keep filing motions until the other runs out of money.

SB1653 was scheduled to be heard as part of the Family Court Reform package. The day before the hearing, a text message was delivered to Senator Finchem and a lobbyist stating, "All his bills are dead." The next day, March 19, 2026, SB1653 was not heard.

Shawn Dell Wildman agrees that the courthouse should not be a place where money determines who gets to be a parent. Read the bill for yourself and decide:

https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/57leg/2R/bills/SB1653S.htm

Share this with anyone who has watched a parent lose a custody fight not because they were wrong, but because they ran out of money.

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