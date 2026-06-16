by Shawn Dell Wildman

In Arizona family court, your child can go through the whole proceeding with no one in the room whose only job is to protect them. What SB1234 would have done Children in Arizona family court would have had the right to their own attorney — someone whose only duty is to represent the child’s best interests. Not the mother’s attorney. Not the father’s. The child’s.

When adults divorce, both sides hire lawyers. The child gets a judge. Sometimes a “best interests” attorney is appointed — but that person answers to the court, not the child. SB1234 would have changed that by giving children independent legal representation. The principle is simple: if the proceeding is about the child’s life, the child deserves someone in the room fighting for them — not for either parent, not for the court, not for billable hours. Just for the child. Rep. Werner sponsored this bill. Sen. Finchem supported it. It was a straightforward protection with broad appeal across party lines.

Chairman Nguyen never gave it a hearing. His own words:

“It is 100% correct that I blocked ‘Stupid Bills.’ That is my job as the Chairman.” — Facebook post, April 19, 2026 (deleted).

Shawn Dell Wildman believes every Arizona child deserves a voice in the proceeding that determines their future.

📋 Read the full text of SB1234: https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/57leg/2r/bills/sb1234s.htm

Read & Share The full text of SB1234 is linked above — it’s two pages and plain enough to read in five minutes. Share this post with one who had no idea this protection existed and was killed before it could pass.

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#FamilyCourtReform #WildmanLD1 #YavapaiCountyFirst #SB1234 #ChildrensRights #AZHouse2026

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