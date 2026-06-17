by Shawn Dell Wildman

You raised them. You know them. And yet a judge can strip your right to make basic decisions about your own child’s life. What SB1328 would have done: Protected parents’ fundamental right to make decisions for their own children in family court — including medical, educational, and everyday choices. Established equal access to both parents as an explicit matter of Arizona state policy.

The right to parent your child is supposed to be one of the most protected rights in American law. But Arizona families who enter family court find that those rights can be stripped, limited, or conditioned on compliance with a judge’s preferences — with very little legal protection.

SB1328 would have codified those parental rights in the family court context. It would have made equal parenting access the stated policy of the state — not a favor granted by a judge, but a right protected by law.

Senator Finchem brought this bill after hearing testimony from parents who had lost the ability to choose their child’s school, say no to a medication they didn’t consent to, or simply spend equal time with their own children.

K___ giving testimony at Joint Legislative Hearing Committee on Family Court Reform #3 held June 16, 2025.

A Testimony

She lost the right to choose her own child's school. She lost the right to say no to a drug her child refused to take. One judge took all of it. Arizona Senate Bill 1328 would have protected parents' fundamental right to make decisions for their own children in family court and established equal access to both parents as a matter of Arizona state policy.

K. — a Yavapai County mother — testified before the Senator Mark Finchem committee that a judge had ordered her ex-husband the right to visually inspect her property wherever she lived before allowing their daughter's visits.

The ex-husband took this opportunity to criminally stalk & intimidate her and keep the daughter from seeing her mother. Her daughter, now 16½, can only see her mother secretly — at restaurants, away from the house — because of what a single judge decided.

SB1328 was written for K___. For every parent who went to court to protect their child and left with less than they started with.

The day after he killed the bills, in a post he ‘deleted’ days later, Nguyen said,

“Yes, it is 100% correct that I blocked “Stupid Bills”. That is my job as the Chairman.”

Chairman Nguyen held SB1328 and 12 other Family Court bills without a hearing on March 19, 2026, the day this bill was calendared to be heard.

Shawn Dell Wildman believes the right to raise your own children is not negotiable. She will fight for Arizona families.

Vote — July 21

K____ lives in Yavapai County. Her story is a Yavapai County story. On July 21st, vote in person at your polling place — the most secure way to make your voice count. Early ballot? Drop it at your Yavapai County drop box. Don't put it in the mail.

📋 Read the full text of SB1328: https://www.azleg.gov/legtext/57leg/2R/bills/SB1328S.htm

Share Every parent in Yavapai County should know these rights exist — and that they were this close to being protected. Share this post with a parent, a grandparent, a neighbor. This is their fight too.

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#FamilyCourtReform #WildmanLD1 #YavapaiCountyFirst #SB1328 #ParentsRights #AZHouse2026

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