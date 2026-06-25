Resilient communities can withstand challenges, adapt to change and recover quickly from disruptions, while maintaining their core identity and quality of life.

A resilient community is one that can handle problems without falling apart and come back even stronger, because there is energy stored up in what matters most. Resilience is a quiet strength but we know it is there. It is like a locked door, that gives peace of mind because there is a barrier between us and the unexpected. It’s like a savings account or emergency fund that can buffer difficulties, or even hard times.

I came here today to ask: Why is it we are constantly on the defensive regarding absolutely every aspect of the life we moved here for, the life we have chosen, the life we love and the community we cherish? How long has it been since we were on the offensive, consistently hardening our vulnerabilities with preparations for the near and far future? Are you concerned that Yavapai County is not as resilient as it should be? I am!

What I see is the need to strengthen what we still have, so we are less vulnerable to every wind that blows through here.

We need resilience in our communities! We need restoration of what has been allowed to erode away from us, so our community can weather the challenges we imminently face.

In plain language, a resilient community is one that can say, “We are ready, we are prepared to adapt and we take care of each other.”

In practical terms, for Yavapai County, resiliency plans for the future by stewarding our groundwater wisely, so wells don’t run dry during drought, or overdevelopment.

Resilency looks like taking preventative actions against wildfires, floods, extreme weather and strengthening local response systems.

It looks like having a stable local economy so families and businesses can weather downturns and see rewards for our hard work.

Resilience looks like having roads, utilities and services that can handle wise growth without undue stress on our community, while also protecting our rural lifestyle.

This would be:

– Water Security

– Public Safety

– Local Economic Stability

– Local Control

– Community Strength

How do we get there? Resilience begins with US, because our very way of life is slipping away from us. Resilience begins with a personal mind shift back to that strong independent spirit that built Yavapai County. This mind shift is on US, We the People! It’s on US to strengthen our way of life. It’s neighbors helping neighbors, strong local leadership and people staying engaged.

It’s time for We the People, to go to work for ourselves again, after all, we are the rightful stewards of our way of life.

I am here to link arms with you as your neighbor. Let’s preserve and strengthen our way of life together, here in Yavapai County.

I am the only Wildman on the ballot, unapologetically pro-life and the only candidate in the LD-1 race that has held a Federal Firearms license. It would be an honor to have earned your vote and strengthen our community together!

Please visit WildmanInTheHouse.com to see for yourself that I am not a politician. I am your neighbor, and I am running for State House LD1

to strengthen what remains,

to prayerfully restore what has been taken,

and because YOU are worth it!

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