by Shawn Dell Wildman

Stunning commentary from “This is For Real” podcaster, Richard Luthmann:

“Quang is an extraordinary fellow. He managed to lie at least ten times in a five minute conversation. And he did it without blinking. I initially thought he was a Democrat!” — Richard Luthmann

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