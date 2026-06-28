Quang Nguyen’s Masterclass in Lying
AZ Rep & Judiciary Chairman Caught in Multiple Lies on Video
by Shawn Dell Wildman
Stunning commentary from “This is For Real” podcaster, Richard Luthmann:
“Quang is an extraordinary fellow. He managed to lie at least ten times in a five minute conversation. And he did it without blinking. I initially thought he was a Democrat!” — Richard Luthmann
Listen for yourself:
Did you miss this article that gives the full story? Read it here:
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