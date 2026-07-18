The Yavapai Record's Substack

The Yavapai Record's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Public Safety Begins with the Second Amendment

Arizonans have the right to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their freedom.
The Yavapai Record's avatar
The Yavapai Record
Jul 18, 2026

by Shawn Dell Wildman

Political campaign-style podcast interview graphic from The Yavapai Record, Issue #2, focused on defending the Second Amendment. The headline reads “DEFENDING THE SECOND AMENDMENT” in large white and gold lettering. A banner at the top says “PODCAST INTERVIEW” and “Featuring an Interview on Real American Blue Podcast.” The background combines an American flag, the handwritten words “We the People” from the U.S. Constitution, and an Arizona landscape at sunset. A roadside-style sign reads, “OUR RIGHTS ARE GRANTED BY GOD.” On the right is a smiling portrait of Shawn Dell Wildman wearing a dark jacket over a white shirt and red top. A badge in the upper right displays “2026.” The lower right identifies her as “SHAWN DELL WILDMAN – REPUBLICAN FOR HOUSE LD1.” Along the bottom is the slogan, “DEFENDING FREEDOM. DEFENDING ARIZONA.” A farmhouse and field icon appears in the lower left corner.

For generations, Arizonans have embraced personal responsibility, self-reliance, and the duty to protect their families and communities. In Yavapai County, those values remain strong today.

While we deeply appreciate the men and women who serve in law enforcement and emergency services, when seconds matter, we are our own first responders so I oppose efforts to erode our constitutional liberties and I stand firmly in defense of the Second Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms. The Second Amendment helps preserve all other rights which are endowed to us by our Creator, they do not come from government.

Protecting the Second Amendment means protecting the freedom to defend our homes, our families, and our way of life. It means preserving a heritage of responsibility, not dependence, and ensuring that future generations enjoy the same liberties we have been blessed to inherit.

The Second Amendment helps ensure we remain both responsible and free.

Share

Thanks for reading The Yavapai Record's Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

#WildmanLD1 #Transparency #YavapaiCountyFirst #FaithFamilyFreedom #AZHouse2026 #AccountabilityMatters #DefendTheSecond #DefendFreedom #ProtectOurRights #WeThePeople
Paid for by Wildman For State House District 1 Committee
WildmanInTheHouse.com

Defend Life—Defend Freedom—Yavapai County First

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Yavapai Record · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture