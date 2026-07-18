Public Safety Begins with the Second Amendment

by Shawn Dell Wildman

For generations, Arizonans have embraced personal responsibility, self-reliance, and the duty to protect their families and communities. In Yavapai County, those values remain strong today.

While we deeply appreciate the men and women who serve in law enforcement and emergency services, when seconds matter, we are our own first responders so I oppose efforts to erode our constitutional liberties and I stand firmly in defense of the Second Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms. The Second Amendment helps preserve all other rights which are endowed to us by our Creator, they do not come from government.

Protecting the Second Amendment means protecting the freedom to defend our homes, our families, and our way of life. It means preserving a heritage of responsibility, not dependence, and ensuring that future generations enjoy the same liberties we have been blessed to inherit.

The Second Amendment helps ensure we remain both responsible and free.

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Defend Life—Defend Freedom—Yavapai County First