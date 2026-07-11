Nobody's Coming to Rescue Us

by Shawn Dell Wildman

For too long, we have believed that someone else or something else will solve our problems.

A new law.

A new program.

A new agency.

A new politician.

But America’s greatest strength has never come from government.

It has always come from We the People.

That was the heart of my recent conversation on the Real American Blue Podcast.

I believe resiliency starts with a simple realization:

Nobody is coming to rescue us.

That isn’t discouraging.

It’s empowering.

Because the people who built this county weren’t waiting for permission.

They took responsibility.

Now it’s our turn.

“Let’s hire people that represent us—not people who manage us.”

Together let’s restore our communities.

It begins with us because this is our home.

If you believe stronger communities begin with stronger citizens, please share this interview with someone who believes Yavapai County’s best days are still ahead.

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