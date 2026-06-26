My Message to Voters

This interview was conducted on June 11, 2026.

TRANSCRIPT

Shawn Dell Wildman:

All righty. I’m just going to be real quick. We want to consider the people that serve us. Are they willing to be servant leaders or are they interested in being managers? And that doesn’t matter my race, any other race.

I’m encouraging you to just check to see if people are serving themselves, putting agendas in place that serve themselves, or if they’re laying themselves aside and they’re serving based on getting the mission done that we have tasked them with. I am running. The purpose I’m running is to strengthen what we do still have and to restore what’s been taken from us. And ultimately, I’m running because you are worth it. You are worth it! I

’m the only “Wildman” on the ballot and will be honored to have earned your vote. You can learn more about truth by visiting my website, wildmaninthehouse.com.

And I just want to say thank you to the veterans and those who have held the line, our law enforcement, our Sheriff’s office. They hold the line for us. Otherwise, we’d be even more chaotic than what our political scene allows.

So, thank you so much, Nicole. And I’m grateful to Clean Elections Commission and a great big hug out for Mike Becker, who has just made all things possible.

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This video is used with permission from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. © Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission. All rights reserved.