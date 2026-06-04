Julie Erfle has been fighting this battle for years. Her husband, a Phoenix police officer, was killed in the line of duty. Under Arizona law at the time, the gun used to murder him would be required to be resold to the public once it was no longer needed as evidence. She sued the City of Phoenix. She fought. And eventually, she found a legislator willing to help change the law.

That legislator was Rep. Quang Nguyen.

Nguyen drafted House Bill 2861 with Erfle. The bill was straightforward: it would allow victims to request the destruction of firearms used in serious crimes once they were no longer needed as evidence. No one would be forced to destroy anything. It was a choice — for families who did not want the weapon that killed their loved one returned to circulation.

The bill gained momentum that is rare in any legislative session. Republicans supported it. Democrats supported it. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a Republican, worked on the bill's language and said publicly: "I support the Second Amendment, but allowing a firearm used in certain violent crimes to return to circulation would be a disservice to victims and their families." Even Arizona Citizens Defense League — the state's most prominent gun rights organization — said it trusted Nguyen's leadership on the bill.

Days before its scheduled committee hearing — in the final week that bills could be heard — Nguyen replaced the entire bill. Not amended it. Replaced it entirely. The new version of HB2861 had nothing to do with firearms or victims. It governed postnuptial agreements for dividing a couple's assets.

Erfle's response was public and direct. She told 12News that she had been told Nguyen "became nervous about a primary." She told AZFamily: "I think this was his decision to back out and that it was based on his reelection chances." Maricopa County Attorney Mitchell's office, asked why the bill was killed, referred all questions to Nguyen.

Nguyen's public statement: "The bill simply didn't have the support to pass. There was still more work to be done."

This statement was made about a bill supported by both parties, all major law enforcement associations, gun rights advocates, and the Republican Maricopa County Attorney. It passed no committee. It received no vote. It received no hearing. It was replaced by a bill about divorce asset division.

What makes HB2861 different from the family court bills — and in some ways more revealing — is that this was not someone else's legislation that Nguyen chose not to hear. This was his bill. He initiated it. He worked on it with Erfle for months. He let her believe it was moving forward. And then, days before a hearing, he replaced it entirely with something that had nothing to do with victims or firearms.

The explanation Erfle received was not from Nguyen. It was reported to her from sources she trusted. He was nervous about his primary. He was worried that a bill touching firearms — even one supported by gun rights groups, even one that only gave victims a choice — could be used against him in a Republican primary campaign.

In other words, the bill that would have helped families like hers was sacrificed for his reelection calculation. And he did not tell her directly. He replaced the bill with postnuptial agreement language and let the news cycle do the rest.

The bill was briefly revived. Erfle testified before a House committee in March 2026, hoping for a last-minute rescue. The Arizona Citizens Defense League, which had originally backed the bill, was no longer involved. The bill went nowhere. The session ended.

This is the fourth documented instance of Nguyen using his position to kill or reverse legislation without a full public explanation: the family court bills, HB2861, the ACJC reversal, and the Hobbs budget vote. In each case, the pattern is the same — a decision made, an absence of transparency, and constituents left to piece together the reasoning from what they can find.

Julie Erfle put the principle plainly: "At the end of the day, there's always a story attached to a policy." Her story deserved a vote. It didn't get one. The chairman had a primary to think about.

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