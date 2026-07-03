ARIZONA TODAY

Prescott, Arizona

Commentary and Personal Remarks

By Lyle J. Rapacki

Host and Commentator

July the 2nd, 2026

There is a principle in life truly worth learning, many times hard but most important to learn – “you must not fool yourself, and you are the easiest person to fool.” Learning to be honest with yourself, even when the truth is inconvenient, is difficult, challenging, sometimes even painful, and almost always uncomfortable. To help you navigate such a personal mental mine field and how it is linked to your heart helps greatly IF you have at least one person in your life who will be bold enough to say —what you dare not say to yourself, and feel resentment when others dare to speak. Self-realization, however uncomfortable, is always a major trait found in leaders of significance.

Rep. Quang Nguyen appears not to have experienced such navigation of self, nor has he insight as to what he says and how what he says impacts others, especially as he touts himself as such a highly placed and influential elected official. Watching and listening to him over five years now, he consistently demonstrates an attitude of superiority over others, and appears to believe the public will automatically recognize his specialness; hence, his maintaining an air of arrogance and self-assurance. Quick to tout his accomplishments, he fails to recognize that his so-called accomplishments are few and mostly overstated. He, himself, admitted publicly that he is not well-received at the Arizona Legislature, and many of his bills do not receive support. Heck... Mr. Nugyen even bemoans publicly at Meet N’ Greet gatherings that he has been turned down twice to be a part of the conservative Arizona Freedom Caucus, comprised of reliable Legislative Members.

During the most recent Yarnell Townhall, he once again took no responsibility for sabotaging the work of months of legislative hearings, testimony, evidence, legal scholar input, and myriad documents presented to demonstrate, beyond a doubt, that the Arizona Family Court System is worse than broken; it has become a self-induced legislative body with pernicious means serving the interests of lawyers and psychologists who engage litigants in outlandish billing by the hour. Citizens from across Yavapai County, in fact, across Arizona, were adversely impacted by Rep. Nguyen’s outrageous and divisive tirade against LD1 Sen. Mark Finchem. Putting self-promotion above service to constituents, Mr. Nuygen once again demonstrated that when his grandiosity is doubted or seriously challenged, he can respond with a pathology known as “narcissistic rage.”

Mr. Nguyen, I have been privileged to serve several elected officials at all levels in Arizona, at times in an official capacity. I know what a “Servant Leader” looks like. They put service above self, going the extra mile to make constituents feel both heard and seen. They do not have a plan to run for higher office, unlike your plans for Congress, after only one term in the state legislature. Many constituents have probably forgotten that you proclaimed in your first term that you would only serve two terms. We have far too few “Servant Leaders” nowadays; they are clearly few and far between. As a constituent of yours, I have legitimate questions about your motivation and expectations. When you refuse to work with your colleagues and vilify those who served our community honorably long before you arrived on the political stage, your claims have a very hollow ring. It is your animosity toward colleagues and self-righteous, self-service that should give constituents pause to question whether you truly care for others or yourself.

Note: If not for Senator Judy Burges, we would not have “American Law for American Courts” inculcated in the Arizona Revised Statutes to protect our state from Sharia law that so many other cities and states are suffering from. Perhaps instead of attacking this venerable stateswoman, you should consider showing just a little graciousness. By the way, she is a constituent, too.

Lyle J. Rapacki, Ph.D. _______________________ LYLE J. RAPACKI, Ph.D. ARIZONA TODAY Host and Commentator Post Office Box 171 Website: arizonatoday.org Email: arizona2day@gmail.com

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