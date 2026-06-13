Are You Being Managed or Represented?

Would you rather believe a beautiful lie or know an ugly truth?

Would you rather be managed or represented?

I’m Shawn Dell Wildman, running for State House LD 1, and I believe we have been handed fistfuls of beautiful lies covering ugly truths that have put us in harm’s way.

God commands the Watchmen to observe and report truth, sound a clear alarm in danger and courageously speak truth to protect our community.

We do not manage the people we serve; we represent them.

To illustrate I’ll tell you about the hat my veteran dad wore which so much pride, it said “These colors don’t run.” He used this to teach me about servant leadership.

Apply the test of goals. The servant’s goal is to strive to guard and accomplish the mission he has been given by exercising personal integrity and guiding principles to get the job done.

This is courage in action. This is my goal should you choose to allow me to serve you.

The manager’s goal is marked by compromise and selfish personal agenda that lead him away from the mission. He asks “what’s in it for me? Can I get away with it?”

This is cowardice in action, and I’ve had a belly full.

You too?

I’m running to strengthen what remains, to restore what has been taken, and because you are worth it.

I’m the only Wildman on the ballot and will be honored to have earned your vote.

To see the truth for yourself, please visit wildmaninthehouse.com.

Because these colors don’t run!

Thank you.

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Paid for by Wildman For State House District 1 Committee · WildmanInTheHouse.com · Defend Life. Defend Freedom. Yavapai County First.