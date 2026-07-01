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Pamela R's avatar
Pamela R
14h

Thank you for your courage and backbone to call Quang Nguyen out for his arrogance and self indulgence! I believe you are the first to do so publicly and I applaud you! This type of Narcissist is a danger to society and should not be representing anyone.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
15h

Explain the "Single Shot."

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