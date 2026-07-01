Mr. Nguyen, July 1, 2026

As a candidate for LD1, I have crisscrossed Yavapai County connecting with our fellow citizens, your constituents. My experience is that people have caught on to you and your pattern of being easily offended and playing the victim card in a way that appears to be virtue signaling for sympathy, rather than claiming responsibility and making strides towards remedy.

As you know, Yavapai County only has three state representatives and with so much work to be done, I find it appalling and truly puzzling that time and time again you have deliberately undermined our State Senator’s handiwork that would benefit Yavapai County. We need representation that will work for us not against us!

Equally appalling was your public trashing of the Honorable Judy Burges! This disrespect was an embarrassment, not to her for she is accustomed to you treating her this way, but to all who were present to witness your treatment of a woman, an elderly woman at that, and a treasured representative that served the people here in Yavapai County and Arizona with honor for over 16 years. I was embarrassed for you and quite shocked. Did you notice all eyes were on you as you embarrassed yourself and not on her as she was bringing up her valid questions? You did not give her the opportunity to fully speak her concerns, rather you cut her off and became quite loud to overwhelm her. What a shameful act! Clearly not how an elected public servant should behave.

As to my communications throughout Yavapai County, I have spoken the documented truth to my neighbors. The people deserve the truth; they are paying you to represent them and be honest with them. We are not getting what we paid for no matter how much you claim to represent the people of Yavapai County and Arizona. Have you considered that your followers observe how you treat your other constituents? I am a constituent. The Honorable Judy Burges is a constituent. Senator Mark Finchem is a constituent. How can the people trust you when you trash your constituents? Why would you trash your constituents? Because they disagree with you? That’s not adequate, Mr. Nguyen. In a free society we are free to disagree.

As your opponent in the race for LD1, and as a constituent that sincerely disagrees with your messaging, I am bringing documented truth to the citizens of the appalling behavior you have demonstrated as our public servant here at home as well at the Capitol. Your conduct is an embarrassment to Yavapai County and the people you were elected to serve. This is something I have heard from many of your constituents throughout Yavapai County! They are saying enough is enough. I agree!

Shawn Dell Wildman

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